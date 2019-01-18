2 arrested after police search, Mills College lockdown in Oakland

Mills College is locked down as Oakland police conduct a search for a suspect nearby.

OAKLAND, Calif. (KGO) --
Police said they arrested two men wanted in connection with an unspecified felon crime, following a search in East Oakland Friday afternoon.

According to a statement posted online around 3:15 p.m., the search was happening in the area of Interstate Highway 580, Seminary Avenue and Calaveras Avenue.

Police said they'd been in the area since before 12:30 p.m. Friday afternoon. Police didn't elaborate on the crime, but said it was committed in Oakland and that it remains an active investigation.

Mills College was locked down during the search but was given the all clear by police.

Just before 4 p.m., police said eastbound Highway 580 was open.

