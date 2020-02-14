2 arrested in deadly shooting of 2 boys in Union City

#BREAKING: Union City PD make 2 arrests in fatal shooting that left 2 boys dead.

18 yo Jason Cornejo from Castro Valley is one of the suspects. The other is 17 yo juvenile from Hayward.

UNION CITY, Calif. (KGO) -- Union City police have made two arrests in the deadly shooting of two boys in a school parking lot in November.Jason Cornejo, 18, from Castro Valley is one of the suspects, police said. The other is a 17-year-old juvenile from Hayward, according to authorities.This morning, Union City Police Chief Jared Rinetti will be joined by Mayor Carol Dutra-Vernaci and California State Attorney General Javier Becerra to give an update arrests and evidence seized.The shooting happened in the early morning hours of November 23.The two boys, ages 11 and 14, were gunned down as they sat in a parked minivan in the parking lot of Searles Elementary School.Police have determined that two suspects are involved based on surveillance video from a nearby home. In January, a $10,000 reward was offered with information in the case.The Union City Police Department says they have spent, "countless hours and resources on this case to bring justice to the families of the victims and closure for the community."