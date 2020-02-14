2 arrested in deadly shooting of 2 boys in Union City

Jason Cornejo, 18, from Castro Valley is one of the suspects, police said. The other is a 17-year-old juvenile from Hayward, according to authorities.
#BREAKING: Union City PD make 2 arrests in fatal shooting that left 2 boys dead.— Anser Hassan (@AnserHassan) February 14, 2020
18 yo Jason Cornejo from Castro Valley is one of the suspects. The other is 17 yo juvenile from Hayward.#UnionCity #BayAreahttps://t.co/ZNcS3lq64A pic.twitter.com/nIlJDgW7wb
This morning, Union City Police Chief Jared Rinetti will be joined by Mayor Carol Dutra-Vernaci and California State Attorney General Javier Becerra to give an update arrests and evidence seized.
The shooting happened in the early morning hours of November 23.
The two boys, ages 11 and 14, were gunned down as they sat in a parked minivan in the parking lot of Searles Elementary School.
Police have determined that two suspects are involved based on surveillance video from a nearby home. In January, a $10,000 reward was offered with information in the case.
The Union City Police Department says they have spent, "countless hours and resources on this case to bring justice to the families of the victims and closure for the community."