2 hurt in shooting in San Francisco's Fillmore district

EMBED </>More Videos

Two people were injured in a shooting in San Francisco's Fillmore district Friday night, police said Saturday morning.

SAN FRANCISCO --
Two people were injured in a shooting in San Francisco's Fillmore district Friday night, police said Saturday morning.

Someone fired on a man and a woman who were driving in the area of Fillmore Street and Golden Gate Avenue around 10 p.m., the two told police who responded to their call.

The two people were taken to the hospital for injuries not thought to be life-threatening, Officer Robert Rueca said.

There is no suspect description at present and there is no suspect in custody, according to Rueca.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
SFPDshootinginvestigationSan Francisco
(Copyright 2018 by Bay City News, Inc. Republication, re-transmission or reuse without the express written consent of Bay City News, Inc. Is prohibited.)
Top Stories
Oakland friends, teachers, church members mourn loss of Mollie Tibbetts
'Killing him is too easy': Golden State Killer victim reacts to trial
Man charged with murder in Mollie Tibbetts' death
A's gift Khris Davis' jersey to Oakland boy who beat cancer
Former Santa Rita inmate describes giving birth in isolation cell
VIDEO: See what tired, hungry California firefighters eat
Consumer Reports reveals the secrets to getting your dishes sparkly clean
VIDEO: Good Samaritans save man, woman, dog from submerged car in Long Beach
Show More
VIDEO: Golden State Killer victim 'Absolutely would testify' if asked
DA investigating after deputy says on body cam he's recorded attorney-client conversations
A timeline of Mollie Tibbetts' disappearance
Paul Manafort found guilty on 8 counts in fraud trial
Consumer Catch-up: Straw ban on governor's desk, FDA extends EpiPen expirations
More News