Two people were injured in a shooting in San Francisco's Fillmore district Friday night, police said Saturday morning.Someone fired on a man and a woman who were driving in the area of Fillmore Street and Golden Gate Avenue around 10 p.m., the two told police who responded to their call.The two people were taken to the hospital for injuries not thought to be life-threatening, Officer Robert Rueca said.There is no suspect description at present and there is no suspect in custody, according to Rueca.