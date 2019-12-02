2 killed in SJ crash caused by alleged DUI driver early Sunday identified

(KGO-TV)

SAN JOSE, Calif. -- Two people who died in a crash on the northbound U.S. Highway 101 connector ramp to Interstate Highways 280 and 680 in San Jose early Sunday morning have been identified by the Santa Clara County medical examiner's office as 61-year-old Rosa Garza and 34-year-old Francisco Garza.

The Garzas, both San Jose residents, died in the crash reported at about 4:10 a.m. Sunday, California Highway Patrol spokesman Officer Ross Lee said.

A Dodge Charger driven by 21-year-old San Jose resident Esteban Aguilar Jimenez was speeding on Highway 101 when it struck the rear of a Nissan Rogue driven by Francisco Garza, Lee said.

The impact from the crash caused the Nissan to go out of control and hit a guard rail before coming to rest on the dirt divider. Damage to the Nissan suggests it overturned at least once, according to Lee.

Rosa Garza, who was the rear passenger in the Nissan, was pronounced dead at the scene while Francisco and a third person in the car were taken to Regional Medical Center of San Jose. Francisco was pronounced dead at 5:05 a.m. and the third person in the car had moderate injuries, Lee said.

Aguilar Jimenez and three other people in the Dodge were all taken to the hospital with minor to moderate injuries. Aguilar Jimenez was arrested on suspicion of gross vehicular manslaughter and felony DUI, according to the CHP.

The crash prompted the closure of the roadway until about 7:50 a.m. Sunday, CHP officials said.
