Officials confirm 2 killed in small plane crash near Petaluma Airport

EMBED </>More Videos

Two people died after a plane crashed near Petaluma Municipal Airport Sunday afternoon, Sonoma County fire officials confirmed. (KGO-TV)

by Kate Larsen
PETALUMA, Calif. (KGO) --
Fire officials have confirmed that two people died after a plane crashed near the Petaluma Municipal Airport Sunday afternoon.

The crash happened in the area of E. Washington Street between Adobe Road and Executive Drive shortly after 4 p.m.

The airport is about 1,000 yards away from the scene scene. An FAA official says the plane that crashed was a Vans RV6.



"You heard the plane take off and as soon as it got over the golf course, you could hear it sputtering. It didn't sound right. Then his engine caught on for maybe two or three seconds, started sputtering again and then he made a right turn going back towards the airport. And next thing you know, the plane went sideways and then went straight down and all you could hear was the loud thud into the concrete," witness Ed Anzore said.

There are still investigators on the scene. The FAA and NTSB are looking into exactly what happened. It is unclear at this point in the investigation why the plane crashed.

All roads in the area of E. Washington Street between Adobe Road and Executive Drive are now open following the crash.

No further information is available about the victims' identities.

Bay City News contributed to this report.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
plane crashplane accidentFAANTSBroad closuresonoma countyPetaluma
(Copyright ©2018 KGO-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Top Stories
Oakland friends, teachers, church members mourn loss of Mollie Tibbetts
'Killing him is too easy': Golden State Killer victim reacts to trial
Man charged with murder in Mollie Tibbetts' death
A's gift Khris Davis' jersey to Oakland boy who beat cancer
Former Santa Rita inmate describes giving birth in isolation cell
VIDEO: See what tired, hungry California firefighters eat
Consumer Reports reveals the secrets to getting your dishes sparkly clean
VIDEO: Good Samaritans save man, woman, dog from submerged car in Long Beach
Show More
VIDEO: Golden State Killer victim 'Absolutely would testify' if asked
DA investigating after deputy says on body cam he's recorded attorney-client conversations
A timeline of Mollie Tibbetts' disappearance
Paul Manafort found guilty on 8 counts in fraud trial
Consumer Catch-up: Straw ban on governor's desk, FDA extends EpiPen expirations
More News