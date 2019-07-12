2-year-old found riding on case of beer instead of booster seat

2-year-old unharmed in @NorthPerth1 when @TwpWellNorth driver used a case of beer for a booster-seat. Driver charged w/ failing to ensure child properly seat-belted. Children under 40lbs require child-seat and under 8years&80lbs&4'9" require a booster ^JC #WellingtonOPP #PerthOPP pic.twitter.com/EmWqmT62R3 — OPP West (@OPP_WR) July 10, 2019

Ontario Provincial Police made a unique traffic stop Tuesday.They pulled over a 22-year-old driver and issued a citation for not securing a child properly in the car.A 2-year-old was found riding on a case of beer instead of a booster seat.The toddler was not hurt, but police say children that small must ride in a protective seat.In Canada, children under 40 pounds need car seats.Kids under eight years old have to ride in booster seats.