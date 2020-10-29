Election 2020: Americans vote early in record numbers, nearly 8 million ballots cast in California

Election Day is just days away and already more than 75 million Americans have voted, either in-person or through mail-in ballots.
To help voters get to the polls in the midst of a pandemic, the Oakland A's said today they are opening the Coliseum as a voting site from Saturday through Election Day.
"It's a critical thing for our community to be able to safely vote in a pandemic and to ensure that democracy has its day," said Dave Kaval, president of the Oakland A's.
In California, early voting is at historic levels.
Thirty-six percent of registered voters in the state, nearly 8 million people, have already turned in their ballots.
All registered voters in California should have received their mail-in ballot in early October.
Ballots will have prepaid postage and can returned at any time in California, including on Election Day.
A ballot can be received as late as Nov. 20 and it will still be counted, as long as it's postmarked no later than Nov. 3.
Californians can learn how to track their 2020 ballots here.
