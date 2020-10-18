Crowds fill streets for San Francisco Women's March

ABC7 was in San Francisco for one of the marches Saturday morning.
Participants marched from Civic Center Plaza on McCallister Street to the Embarcadero Center.
People held up pro-choice signs and honored the late Supreme Court Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg.
Black Lives Matter and human rights advocates were also marching in solidarity.
