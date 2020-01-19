'Together we rise:' Tens of thousands take part in Women's Marches across Bay Area

Fewer people took part this year but organizers say the message is just as powerful.
The original march began in 2017, the day after President Donald Trump's inauguration, and drew hundreds of thousands of people in the nation's capital. The exact size of the turnout remains subject to a politically charged debate, but it's generally regarded as the largest Washington protest since the Vietnam era.
Here's a look some marches from around the Bay Area:
SAN FRANCISCO
"Today we march, as one family," said San Francisco Supervisor Malia Cohen.
Cohen was one of dozens of speakers who energized the crowd outside city hall.
Women and their allies, marched down market street with a message.
"I want to send a message that this is not my president we see in the office, vote and use your voice to make change," said activist Jan Massara.
Yadira Alvarez from Monterey brought her young daughter.
"I want to show her she's got a voice, she can speak it and she should," said Alvarez.
#HappeningNow #WomensMarchSF heading down Market. https://t.co/18pp054egU pic.twitter.com/mh0c22TfkF— Cornell Barnard (@CornellBarnard) January 18, 2020
Signs of the times. #WomensMarchSF https://t.co/18pp054egU. pic.twitter.com/cpIjpTFU8q— Cornell Barnard (@CornellBarnard) January 18, 2020
Holy Gridlock! #TrafficAlert for SF SOMA, it’s rough due to street closures for #WomensMarch2020 Take detour if possible. 🚘 pic.twitter.com/Wb9cj0QwCn— Cornell Barnard (@CornellBarnard) January 18, 2020
More than 100,000 people turned out for San Francisco's Women's March four years ago. This year organizers say 12,000 people marched and 30,000 attended the rally beforehand.
EAST BAY
In Oakland, a women's march headed down broadway.
The first women's march began four years ago to protest the election of Donald Trump.
Since then, there are few activists taking part but activists say the movement is still very much alive.
"The energy we saw after Trump was elected has spread to so many different actions for women's empowerment," said Oakland City Council member, Rebecca Kaplan.
"Unity, climate change, removing the leadership we have, that's my message," said Oakland activist Patricia Brooks.
#WomensMarch2020 kicking off in downtown #Oakland now! pic.twitter.com/6BidOJ6xE4— Cornell Barnard (@CornellBarnard) January 18, 2020
#HappeningNow #WomensMarch2020 down Broadway in #Oakland pic.twitter.com/DYC6XxbeH1— Cornell Barnard (@CornellBarnard) January 18, 2020
#HappeningNow #WomensMarch2020 in #Oakland https://t.co/18pp054egU pic.twitter.com/4cjurWhIkz— Cornell Barnard (@CornellBarnard) January 18, 2020
The rally in Walnut Creek began at 11 a.m. with a march beginning at Civic Park.
Alameda and Pleasanton also particpated in the Women's March.
The Tri-Valley rally with Assemblymember Rebecca Bauer-kahan and Hayward City Councilmember Aisha Wahab started at Amador High School.
SOUTH BAY
In San Jose, activists also took to the streets calling for unity and change.
NORTH BAY
A rally in Santa Rosa will take place at 12:15 p.m. and starts at Old Courthouse Square on Third Street and Santa Rosa Avenue.