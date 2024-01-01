Star-studded 2023 Rock & Roll Hall of Fame induction ceremony to air on ABC

Sandy Kenyon previews the star studded special event airing on ABC, as well as and streaming on Hulu and Disney+.

It may be called "The Rock & Roll Hall of Fame," but music lovers of all genres have a reason to celebrate.

Back in November, a diverse class of musicians were inducted into the coveted "Hall," including the likes of hip hop pioneer DJ Kool Herc, the late creator of "Soul Train" Don Cornelius, rock legend Link Wray, Al Kooper, Sheryl Crow, Kate Bush, Missy Elliott, The Spinners, Bernie Taupin, the late George Michael, Willie Nelson, Chaka Khan, and Rage Against the Machine.

The ceremony was hosted in Brooklyn's Barclays Center and now the highlights are set to air on ABC.

Airing Monday night, the three-hour special features must-see performances and appearances from the star-studded inductees, along with special guests such as Elton John, Dave Matthews, Olvia Rodrigo, Chris Stapleton, New Edition, St. Vincent, H.E.R., Common, LL Cool J, Jazmine Sullivan, Queen Latifah, Sia, Peter Frampton, and many more.

"You get a combination of not only your favorite artists, who are in the Hall of Fame, but the young artists that look up to them like tonight you'll have Olivia Rodrigo singing with Sheryl Crow," said John Sykes, Chairman of the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame.

To get into the hall, at least a quarter of a century must have passed since a musician's first recording.

The special event, captured at the 38th annual induction ceremony in Brooklyn, airs Monday, Jan. 1 at 8/7c on ABC, with next-day streaming on Hulu and Disney+.