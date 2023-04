LOS ANGELES -- The 96th Oscars ceremony is scheduled to air live on ABC on Sunday, March 10, 2024, the Academy announced Monday.

The ceremony will again take place at the Dolby Theatre at Ovation Hollywood in Los Angeles.

The Academy also announced key dates leading up to Hollywood's biggest night: Nominations will be announced Tuesday, Jan. 23, 2024, and the Oscar Nominees Luncheon is slated for Monday, Feb. 12, 2024.

