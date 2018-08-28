4.4-magnitude quake rattles SoCal

EMBED </>More Videos

A magnitude 4.4 earthquake hit near LaVerne and was felt all over the Southland.

LOS ANGELES --
A 4.4-magnitude earthquake struck a little more than 2 miles north of La Verne Tuesday, and residents all over the Southland reported feeling the temblor.

Residents reported feeling a shake from Ventura County to the San Fernando Valley and all the way to Orange and Riverside Counties.

People said they felt the jolt in Beverly Hills, Glendale, Inglewood, the San Gabriel Valley, parts of the San Fernando Valley, West Covina, Fontana, Ontario, Montclair and Irvine.

Caltech reported that people near the epicenter said the quake felt like a violent shake.

A 3.4-magnitude aftershock was also reported by the U.S. Geological Survey a few moments after the first quake in the same area.

No damage was reported.

For more stories, photos, and video on earthquakes, visit this page.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
earthquakeweatherSouthern California
(Copyright ©2018 KABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Top Stories
SFPD finds headless body in home of missing man
CA becomes first state to eliminate bail for suspects awaiting trial
11-year-old dies after being found in hot car in her LI driveway
Concern growing over bill that could let BART override zoning laws
Dunkin' Donuts' new Concord concept store offering new flavors
Eyes of Robin Williams grace San Francisco's Market Street
'Dine-and-Dash Dater' pleads not guilty to multiple felonies in SoCal
San Anselmo neighbors warned about spike in coyote sightings
Show More
Nurse fired after posting about measles patient on Facebook
Texan says he's selling 3D-printed gun plans, despite ruling
Deputies rescue baby found not breathing during traffic stop
Consumer Catch-up: Fire insurance help, King Bio recall warning
United Airlines to offer daily flights from Santa Rosa to Denver
More News