4.4-magnitude quake rattles SoCal

A 4.4-magnitude earthquake struck a little more than 2 miles north of La Verne Tuesday, and residents all over the Southland reported feeling the temblor.Residents reported feeling a shake from Ventura County to the San Fernando Valley and all the way to Orange and Riverside Counties.People said they felt the jolt in Beverly Hills, Glendale, Inglewood, the San Gabriel Valley, parts of the San Fernando Valley, West Covina, Fontana, Ontario, Montclair and Irvine.Caltech reported that people near the epicenter said the quake felt like a violent shake.A 3.4-magnitude aftershock was also reported by the U.S. Geological Survey a few moments after the first quake in the same area.No damage was reported.