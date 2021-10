49ers 75th anniversary jersey unveiled for 2021 season; here's when they go on sale

If this #49ers hype video for the '94 Red Throwbacks doesn't fire you up, I can't help you. 🎥@49ers



More State of the Franchise Info on @abc7newsbayarea ➡️ https://t.co/UcBHE9ChJI pic.twitter.com/tngkR3p5Wu — Chris Alvarez (@CAlvarezABC7) July 1, 2021

Week 3 vs. Green Bay, Sunday September 26

Week 7 vs. Indianapolis, Sunday October 24

Week 10 vs. LA Rams, Monday November 15

Week 15 vs. Atlanta, Sunday December 19

Week 13 at Seattle, Sunday December 5

Week 16 at Tennessee, Sunday December 23

EMBED >More News Videos 49ers head coach Shanahan's attention says quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo's ankle looks "looks totally healed."

SANTA CLARA, Calif. (KGO) -- The San Francisco 49ers are partying like it's 1994. During Wednesday night's annual 49ers State of the Franchise event previewing the 75th season of the organization, the team announced the unveiling of the '94 red throwbacks.The jerseys come from a season which ended with the 49ers winning the Super Bowl.The team announced they will wear the '94 red throwbacks for the four home games, including the Week 10 Monday Night Football game on ABC7 against the Rams on November 15.The team will also wear the popular white '94 throwbacks for two road games.Here's the full schedule of throwback jerseys provided by the team:The '94 red throwback jerseys will be available for purchase on the 49ers official website and at the Levi's Stadium 49ers Team Store beginning at Thursday July 1 at noon.The Franchise also announced the newest inductees to 49ers Hall of Fame. Former wide receiver John Taylor and linebacker Patrick Willis are part of the 2021 class and will be honored Week 15 when San Francisco hosts Atlanta.In addition, 2020 49ers Hall of Fame Inductee defensive lineman Bryant Young will be honored Week 9 during a home game against Arizona.