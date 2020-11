49ers' Jimmy Garoppolo, George Kittle out due to injuries, sources tell ESPN

49ers’ QB Jimmy Garoppolo is expected to be sidelined indefinitely with his high ankle sprain, source tells ESPN. 49ers feel he needs time to rest an injury that has bothered him since Week 2. Nick Mullens took over for Garoppolo on Sunday. pic.twitter.com/ujzkCunrLm — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) November 2, 2020

Horrendous news for #49ers. Kittle out with broken foot for up to 8 weeks. Team decimated by injuries. https://t.co/qPxmDvIrcy — Larry Beil (@LarryBeilABC7) November 2, 2020

SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) -- San Francisco 49ers' Quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo recently sprained his ankle and is expected to be sidelined indefinitely, according to ESPN's Adam Schefter.Additionally, George Kittle will be out for eight weeks with a broken bone in his foot, Schefter says.This news comes after the 49ers finalized a trade with the Saints on Monday to send linebacker Kwon Alexander to New Orleans in exchange for linebacker Kiko Alonso and a conditional fifth-round draft choice.