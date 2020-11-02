Sports

49ers' Jimmy Garoppolo, George Kittle out due to injuries, sources tell ESPN

San Francisco 49ers quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo passes against the Seattle Seahawks during the first half of an NFL football game, Sunday, Nov. 1, 2020, in Seattle. (AP Photo/Scott Eklund)

SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) -- San Francisco 49ers' Quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo recently sprained his ankle and is expected to be sidelined indefinitely, according to ESPN's Adam Schefter.

Additionally, George Kittle will be out for eight weeks with a broken bone in his foot, Schefter says.





This news comes after the 49ers finalized a trade with the Saints on Monday to send linebacker Kwon Alexander to New Orleans in exchange for linebacker Kiko Alonso and a conditional fifth-round draft choice.

