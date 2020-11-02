49ers' Jimmy Garoppolo, George Kittle out due to injuries, sources tell ESPN

Additionally, George Kittle will be out for eight weeks with a broken bone in his foot, Schefter says.
49ers’ QB Jimmy Garoppolo is expected to be sidelined indefinitely with his high ankle sprain, source tells ESPN. 49ers feel he needs time to rest an injury that has bothered him since Week 2. Nick Mullens took over for Garoppolo on Sunday. pic.twitter.com/ujzkCunrLm— Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) November 2, 2020
Horrendous news for #49ers. Kittle out with broken foot for up to 8 weeks. Team decimated by injuries. https://t.co/qPxmDvIrcy— Larry Beil (@LarryBeilABC7) November 2, 2020
This news comes after the 49ers finalized a trade with the Saints on Monday to send linebacker Kwon Alexander to New Orleans in exchange for linebacker Kiko Alonso and a conditional fifth-round draft choice.
