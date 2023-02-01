'Excited for the journey': 49ers players clean out lockers while minds remain set on future

On Tuesday, the San Francisco 49ers officially closed the book on the 2022 season and turned their attention to the future.

SANTA CLARA, Calif. (KGO) -- It's a NFL tradition that's painful for 31 of 32 teams every year - locker clean out day. On Tuesday, the San Francisco 49ers officially closed the book on the 2022 season and turned their attention to the future. Some guys in the locker room showed good spirits, but you could tell that the pain from the latest NFC Championship departure weighed heavy on their minds.

What lies ahead for the 49ers is unclear, but the QB battle appears to be on again with upstart Mr. Not-so-irrelevant, Brock Purdy, looking to build on his near perfect rookie season and keep the starting QB spot over highly-touted draft pick, Trey Lance. Lance and Purdy will focus their offseason on rehabbing injuries before hoping to help their team win it all in 2023.

"It's going to be good and I'm excited for the journey and the road ahead and whatever is to come," Purdy said. "I'm just going to keep my head down and grind away and know that God's got a plan for all of this."

"I'm excited to get out and show what I can do," Lance said. "Same situation that it's been the last two years and really my whole life. Nothing has really changed."

We won't know the true answers to these questions and more until toe meets ball again next season. That just means there will be plenty for fans and experts to talk about in the mean time as the off-season officially begins.

