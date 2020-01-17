A sign from above appears at Candlestick before NFC Championship game

SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) -- It's said there's a pot of gold at the end of a rainbow.This one was spotted Thursday at Candlestick Point, the former home of the San Francisco 49ers.For the faithful, it's like an omen for the team as it goes for that pot of gold at Sunday's Conference Championship game.The 49ers will take on the Packers at Levi's Stadium in front of a sellout crowd.The two teams have a historic rivalry that dates back to the 1980s when Joe Montana led the Niners to four Super Bowl wins.