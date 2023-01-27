49ers vs. Eagles: How Bay Area bars, restaurants are gearing up for Sunday's NFC Championship game

SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) -- The San Francisco 49ers are set to play the Philadelphia Eagles in the NFC Championship game Sunday. That game will be played in Philadelphia. Anyone planning on staying in the Bay Area for the game will have plenty of options to watch the game with other 49ers fans.

"Watching the Niner game in the city, this is the vibe, this is it," said Zarah Gulzada, a staff member at The Woodbury near Oracle Park.

The Woodbury has held watch parties for dozens of sporting events dating back to when the Warriors went on their championship run. They have been holding gatherings for the two previous 49ers playoff games, but they say this one will be the most crowded one yet.

"It will be packed," she said. "The last one was shoulder to shoulder with everyone. And the Warriors ones were the same."

These crowded watch parties are helping bars and restaurants recover from the issues caused by the pandemic. They say they have been a good source of revenue.

"More people coming in is more revenue," said Steven Funkhouser, General Manager of The Emporium in NoPa. "It is always welcomed when the Bay Area teams are doing good."

The Emporium is bringing in more staff for their watch party. Funkhouser says when teams are deep in the playoffs, everyone benefits.

"Everyone is into the game," he said. "Everyone watching cheering. All that kind of stuff just creates a lively fun time.

