South Bay businesses benefiting from 49ers post-season success

SANTA CLARA, Calif. (KGO) -- In the South Bay, 49ers fans are gearing up for this weekend's NFC Championship against the Green Bay Packers and local businesses are feeling the love as well."It's just been crazy. Just the highs and lows of the season, how many close games there were like I thought I was going to have a heart attack this season," Portland resident Randy Zabala.The faithful stopping by the 49ers store at Levi's Stadium to stock up on merchandise ahead of this weekend's NFC Championship.The hot sellers right now are jerseys belonging to Garoppolo, Kittle, and Bosa."I just see their want, and it's just a difference I'm seeing this year from past years, and just their heart to really get in there and play," said Alameda resident Robbin Hayes.With the 49ers' success extending into the post-season other local businesses are also feeling it too."BurgerIM" at the Mercado is typically slow in January but management says that sales have gone up in recent weeks because of the team."When the 49ers win the game, people are coming out, and like, helping here. We have a full bar and a happy hour," said "BurgerIM" employee Abhishak Neeli.That boost isn't lost on local business owners who say every little bit counts.Ravinder Lal is chair-elect of the Silicon Valley Central Chamber of Commerce."Makes them feel good about the team, and it's bringing in economic impact, which was the purpose of bringing the 49ers here in the first place," said Lal.The 49ers knowing they're in a special spot as they seek a trip to the Super Bowl."Anytime you have a team that has a chance to be in the situation that we're in, where the Warriors have been in a lot, sports are great. It gives everyone a break from stuff. You always want to support your home team and I'm glad that we're giving them something to be proud of this year," said 49ers Head Coach Kyle Shanahan.