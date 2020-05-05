Grimes & Elon Musk announce birth of baby boy

Musk made the announcement on Twitter, sharing two photos of the newborn. Musk said the baby and mother are doing fine.
May 5, 2020
He also responded to people's questions confirming the baby was a boy and claiming that his name is X Æ A-12. The name created a lot of confusion online because of the unusual letters and numbers.
The name for the ligature Æ is "ash," which has led many to believe that's how the name will be pronounced.
A-12 is an aircraft design by Lockheed Martin, which Musk has tweeted about in the past. According to NASA the design was designated A-12, the 12th in a series of internal design efforts for "Archangel", the aircraft's internal code name.
The name could also be a nod to Grimes 2019 album, Miss Anthropocene, which has a song titled 4ÆM.
The baby is Grimes' first child. It is Musk's sixth. He has five sons from his marriage to ex-wife, Justine Wilson.