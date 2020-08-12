Here are Consumer Reports' back-to-school recommendations on electronics: Laptops, routers, headphones

SAN FRANCSICO (KGO) -- It is back to school for many, so if you're looking for some ideas on electronics but haven't started yet, Consumer Reports Deals Editor Samantha Gordon says to start looking now.
"Retailers have actually started their back school promotions a little bit earlier this year than we've seen in past years. We're seeing lots of deals on especially around technology," she said.
For students who need a new laptop to bring back to their college dorms or for distance learning, Consumer Reports recommends the LG Gram 14. It weighs 2.2 pounds and has a battery life of 20 hours.
If you are looking for something a little more affordable, Consumer Reports recommends the Mid-Range Lenovo Yoga laptop.
RELATED: 7 On Your Side helps you save on back-to-school shopping
"This laptop is a two in one so it can be used as a tablet as well, and has a good processor, it has lots of memory which is great for running all the different applications that students are going to be using from zoom to web browsing and things like that," said Gordon.
Of course, to use a laptop and the internet, you need a router.
Gordon says the Netgear Nighthawk router is good option for small to midsize homes. Consumer Reports says it offers "solid performance" and "built-in cyber security protections."
Gordon says headphones are important for back-to-school, too.
"This is going to be so important whether kids are away at school or their distance learning or they're just doing homework at home actually going into the classroom, a good pair of headphones is a great way for kids to really zone into what they're doing and not be distracted by all the outside noise around the home," she said.
She recommends the Microsoft Surface headphones because of its "noise-cancellation."
For younger children, Gordon says headphones from Puro Sound Labs has a "volume-limit" feature which prevents it from getting too loud.
If you're on a tight budget, Samantha Gordon says expect back-to-school deals to last until mid-September. And she says to do your research now to find the best deals and products.
All Consumer Reports material Copyright 2020 Consumer Reports, Inc. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. Consumer Reports is a not-for-profit organization which accepts no advertising. It has no commercial relationship with any advertiser or sponsor on this site. For more information visit ConsumerReports.org.
Take a look at all of 7 On Your Side's stories with Consumer Reports here.
Here are Consumer Reports' back-to-school recommendations on electronics: Laptops, routers, headphones
BACK TO SCHOOL
More Videos
TOP STORIES
Show More