Coronavirus California

Coronavirus impact: Consumer Reports' tips for doing laundry during the COVID-19 pandemic

By
SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) -- The novel coronavirus pandemic has upended every aspect of our lives, including something as routine as doing laundry. How do you handle the laundry of someone with COVID-19, and are laundromats safe these days? Consumer Reports suggests some simple steps to protect yourself while doing laundry in the age of COVID-19.

It's unknown how long the coronavirus can survive on clothes, but researchers think it's possible for it to remain infectious for hours or even days. Therefore, any clothes that may have been exposed to the coronavirus should be treated as contaminated and kept in a separate laundry bin.

When it's time to do the laundry, use disposable gloves and throw them away immediately after you finish, then wash your hands. If you don't have gloves, you can do the laundry without them but be sure to wash your hands thoroughly afterward, too.

RELATED: San Francisco Bay Area health and safety coronavirus resources

You can wash the laundry of someone with COVID-19 the way you'd wash a regular load. The experts say that no special detergent or bleach is needed, but that you should use the warmest water setting for the items being washed. And be sure to dry them completely.

After you put the laundry in the washer, disinfect all the surfaces in your laundry room that may have been contaminated, like doorknobs and the door pull on the washing machine.

RELATED: Coronavirus: How to keep your household safe from outside germs

If you're using a shared laundry facility in an apartment building or a laundromat, disinfect handles and surfaces before you touch the machines. And most important, keep at least 6 feet away from other people. Your chances of getting the virus from someone else is much higher than getting it from a surface.

And a final reminder: When you get home, be sure to give your hands a thorough 20-second wash with soap and water before and after you handle the laundry.

These tips are also important to follow if you're living with someone who works in a hospital or another place where he or she may be exposure to the virus.

Get the latest news, information and videos about the novel coronavirus pandemic here

RELATED STORIES & VIDEOS:
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
home & gardensan franciscocoronavirus californiacoronavirusclothingconsumer reportstechnologyfamilylaundromat7 on your side
Copyright © 2020 KGO-TV. All Rights Reserved.
CORONAVIRUS CALIFORNIA
I-Team uncovers disturbing details about Bay Area's largest COVID-19 outbreak
Why is there a gap between those who apply for unemployment, those who receive benefits in California?
Nurse says fear over her contact with COVID-19 patients caused tow company to refuse service
LA County fatalities from COVID-19 grow to 797
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Watch NFL Draft on ABC: 49ers, Vegas Raiders 1st round picks
COVID-19: Help, information and resources
Newsom announces change to stimulus check payments in CA
I-Team uncovers disturbing details about Bay Area's largest COVID-19 outbreak
SF to expand testing to communities hit hard by COVID-19
3 senior citizens robbed in SF, one looking for Good Samaritans who saved her
EXCLUSIVE: Fremont extending COVID-19 testing site for another week
Show More
NFL Draft 2020: Where to watch and how it'll work as 'virtual' event
Coronavirus: Updated number of COVID-19 cases, deaths in Bay Area
Bay Bridge toll to remain at $6 all day, everyday amid COVID-19 pandemic
Will movie theaters survive the COVID-19 pandemic? Local cinemas speak out
Coronavirus News 3 p.m.: ABC7 special coverage of COVID-19 pandemic in Bay Area
More TOP STORIES News