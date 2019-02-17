7-year-old girl injured by hit-and-run driver in Santa Rosa

WARNING! Graphic video of a car hitting a 7-year-old girl in her Santa Rosa neighborhood Saturday evening and then driving away. Police are looking for the driver of the black sedan. The girl is OKAY thank God! She has a few bumps a bruises. She wants the driver arrested! pic.twitter.com/JAs56JptiQ — Kate Larsen (@KateABC7) February 18, 2019

WARNING - THE VIDEO ABOVE MAY BE GRAPHIC OR OFFENSIVE TO SOME VIEWERS.A driver in a Santa Rosa neighborhood hit a young girl over the weekend and then drove away.Police are now looking for the hit-and-run driver, while the girl's family hopes for his arrest.Surveillance video from a neighbor's home, shows two kids running across Louis Krohn Drive Saturday evening around 5 p.m.The boy in front is 9-year old Damiion Conzet, who makes it most of the way across the street, before his younger sister, Hazelann gets hit by a car behind him. The video shows a black sedan come into view, which hits Hazelann, launching her about 10 feet into the air.She lands in the street, screams, and then runs away with her friend and brother."I felt like I was about to pass out," said Damiion, describing how scared he was after seeing his sister get hit around the corner from their home.He has a message for the driver, "next time you should think and look before you drive!"Hazelanne is physically okay.She was checked out at a hospital and has some bumps and bruises on her legs and head. But emotionally, she's upset.During an interview, she yelled "no" at a black car driving down the street.Her mother, Candace Conzet, says she's been jumpy every time she sees a black car, similar to the one that hit her Saturday."She's okay, thank God, and that's what I'm most grateful for because it could have been so much worse, but it's still wrong," said Candace.She added that the kids did run out into the street and wishes they could have spoken to the driver, "if he would have just stayed, we could have worked this out maybe."Santa Rosa Police Sgt. Dan Hackett, agrees that the driver made their situation a lot worse by running."It could take a simple, there's going to be no enforcement action, and it could turn it into a felony by leaving."Police say there is a $2,500 reward for information leading to the arrest and conviction of the suspected hit and run driver, which is being offered by the Sonoma County Alliance "Take Back Our Community Program."Here is the full statement from Santa Rosa PD: