Owner leaves dog tied to fire hydrant along with note in Wisconsin

The dog, named "Baby Girl," was left with a bag filled with dog food, treats and toys.
GREEN BAY, Wis. -- A dog was found abandoned and tied to a fire hydrant in Green Bay, prompting the Wisconsin Humane Society to remind everyone it will never turn away an animal in need.

A post from the WHS says the dog had a note with her explaining the owners could not take care of her anymore.

Baby Girl is now being cared for at the WHS, and she's "doing great."

WHS Facebook post says in part:

"While we'll never let fees be a barrier and we welcome anonymous surrenders, we see that you did what you thought was best for your beloved pup and we are grateful for your compassion. Rest assured that she's safe, she's getting tons of attention from our team, and she's on track to find her next loving family very soon. We wish you all the best and hope that if you see this, you can rest a little easier knowing your Baby Girl has a bright future ahead."





