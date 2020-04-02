ABC

Insert yourself into your favorite ABC shows with these Zoom backgrounds

Step into the Conners' living room by setting this image as your background for your next Zoom meeting.

As everyone is acclimating to working remotely amid the coronavirus pandemic, ABC is trying to make your workday a little more fun with their Zoom meeting backgrounds.

With an array of choices from the sets of the network's current roster, fans can insert themselves into the world of their favorite television show.

From the famed "Bachelor" mansion, to the set of "Who Wants to Be a Millionaire," to the Dunphy family living room and more, the network has provided a wide range of choices. So even if you're stuck at home self-quarantining, you can still (virtually) change things up every day.


Fans can save the backgrounds from ABC's main social pages on Facebook, Twitter, Pinterest and Instagram, as well as the shows' social media pages.

After saving the picture to their device, all fans need to do to enter the world of their favorite show is to set the image as the background for their next video conference call.

