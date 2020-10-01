Anchor and reporter Eric Thomas says goodbye to ABC7 News

SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) -- After more than 26 years, ABC7 News is saying goodbye to an important part of our family. Anchor and reporter Eric Thomas is moving on. Leaving behind many treasured memories for those of us who have been lucky enough to work with him, and for you, an audience that has embraced him.
Eric Thomas joined ABC7 News in 1994, covering the rapidly growing cities along the Delta.
The St. Louis native quickly became a part of our community. Over the years, he moved from the field to the anchor desk and back to the field again. But, regardless of where he was working, he always remembered the important role he had in keeping viewers, like you, informed.
Thomas loved reporting the day's news, whether it was here in the Bay Area or around the globe.
He says a highlight was covering the historic 2000 election, which was decided by 537 recounted votes in Florida, when George W. Bush defeated Al Gore.
Thomas' interest in military history took him where few reporters had gone before. He flew with the Blue Angels and traveled to the demilitarized zone between North and South Korea.
If there was one thing that Thomas loved to talk about more than the military, it was airplanes.
His expertise was invaluable when Asiana Flight 214 slammed into the runaway at San Francisco International Airport. Thomas was able to explain the intricate workings of the Boeing 777, providing viewers with insight into what may have led to the crash.
Thomas leaves us at a time when the race and the lives of people of color are at center stage. A father and proud Black man, he got personal recently, exploring an unfortunate rite of passage for young, Black men in America -- "the talk," a conversation Black parents have with their children about how they should interact with police.
"It's not a new conversation," said Thomas. "My folks had it with me in the '70s and you could probably trace it back generations, if not centuries."
Thomas is leaving ABC7 after covering thousands of stories. Whether it was someone famous or maybe your next door neighbor, we are all richer for knowing him.
