Give Where You Live: Donate to Bay Area food banks

SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) -- During the coronavirus pandemic , no one should go hungry. Families and individuals are struggling more than ever to make ends meet. Households face unemployment or underemployment, and more Bay Area residents must choose between paying bills and other basic necessities like finding healthy, fresh, nutritious food.Children who normally receive free or subsidized meals at school no longer have this as easily accessible. Please Give Where you Live and help local children and families get the nourishment they need to stay healthy!Let's help our dedicated food banks do what they do best: feed people. Together, we can Build a Better Bay Area! Find your local food bank and donate today: