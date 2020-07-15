food bank

Give Where You Live: Donate to Bay Area food banks

SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) -- During the coronavirus pandemic, no one should go hungry. Families and individuals are struggling more than ever to make ends meet. Households face unemployment or underemployment, and more Bay Area residents must choose between paying bills and other basic necessities like finding healthy, fresh, nutritious food.

Children who normally receive free or subsidized meals at school no longer have this as easily accessible. Please Give Where you Live and help local children and families get the nourishment they need to stay healthy!

Let's help our dedicated food banks do what they do best: feed people. Together, we can Build a Better Bay Area!

Find your local food bank and donate today:

ABC7 is coming together with Bay Area chefs and local food banks to help feed families in need and share recipes using food pantry staples.

Watch Saturday at 7 p.m. as our hour-long program goes behind-the-scenes of food banks to discover how they are meeting the growing demands of feeding families and children in need. Go here to learn more.

