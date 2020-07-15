Give Where You Live: Donate to Bay Area food banks

Children who normally receive free or subsidized meals at school no longer have this as easily accessible. Please Give Where you Live and help local children and families get the nourishment they need to stay healthy!
Let's help our dedicated food banks do what they do best: feed people. Together, we can Build a Better Bay Area!
Find your local food bank and donate today:
- Alameda County Community Food Bank
- Food Bank of Contra Costa and Solano
- Redwood Empire Food Bank
- Second Harvest of Silicon Valley
- SF-Marin Food Bank
ABC7 is coming together with Bay Area chefs and local food banks to help feed families in need and share recipes using food pantry staples.
