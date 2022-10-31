'ABC7@7' team pays tribute to 'Good Morning America' in Halloween skit

Here's what happens when the ABC7@7 team dresses up as our favorite "Good Morning America" anchors for Halloween.

SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) -- On Monday, the ABC7@7 team performed a parody of ABC's "Good Morning America" to kick off the Halloween festivities.

Anchor Kumasi Aaron played the role of the renowned Robin Roberts and was joined by her co-host and well-known former athlete, Michael Strahan, who was played by Jobina Fortson.

The GMA cast was not complete without reports from Ginger Zee, who was played by Reggie Aqui, and George Stephanopoulos, performed by meteorologist Drew Tuma.

The San Francisco news crew poked fun at GMA's newscasts, ironically carrying out a segment on "catfishing" where they were joined by "Good Morning America's" Becky Worley.

The skit was all in good fun and even received some feedback from the real Ginger Zee.

You can watch the Halloween special in the video player above.

If you're on the ABC7 News app, click here to watch live