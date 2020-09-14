Building a Better Bay Area: Race and Social Justice

We want to uplift your voice and help bring a better understanding to all communities. We are committed to doing your story justice.
- "'We don't have the same freedom': Black Lives Matter demonstrators march across Golden Gate Bridge
- 'Extreme hypocrisy': Counter-protesters question why they weren't allowed to cross Golden Gate Bridge during pro-Trump rally
- Nonprofit donates supplies, relief fund to low-income residents affected by wildfire in San Mateo County
- South Bay high school, college students support homeless with hundreds of COVID-19 relief packages
- San Jose native's kid-friendly play about racism streaming for free this weekend
- Nearly 80% of Marin County COVID-19 cases are Latino, largest racial disparity in Bay Area
- Alarming rate of COVID-19 deaths among Filipino Americans; new data points to several culture-specific factors
- Kids who met at Oakland youth center now organizing Black Lives Matter marches together years later
- ABC7 Listens 'Allies in Action: A Bay Area Conversation'
- Oakland's Black-owned bookstore sees surge in Black literature sales amid worldwide movement
