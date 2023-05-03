At least 1 dead, 4 injured after active shooter reported in Atlanta; suspect at large: Police

WATCH LIVE: Breaking news and other events from ABC

Police have released images of the suspect, identified as 24-year-old Deion Patterson, who they say is at large.

ATLANTA -- One person is dead and four are injured from a mass shooting at a Midtown Atlanta medical center on Wednesday, police said.

Police have released a photograph of the suspect, identified as 24-year-old Deion Patterson, who they say is at large.

As Atlanta police search for Patterson, they say a car was stolen "not long after the shooting" and has since been located in Cobb County.

"We are working to determine whether this vehicle is connected to the shooting," police said.

Atlanta police said there had been no additional shots fired since the initial shooting unfolded before 1 p.m. inside Laureate Medical Center on West Peachtree Street, between 12th and 13th Streets.

Of the four people who were shot and injured, three are in critical condition and one is in the emergency department, according to hospital officials.

All four are adults, officials said.

Multiple people have been injured in an active shooter incident Wednesday in Atlanta, police said. WFTV

Dr. Ahmed Ali, a radiation oncologist at the building, told ABC Atlanta affiliate WSB that he was returning from his lunch break when he saw armed officers swam the scene.

"I was worried what was happening," he said. "Building security ... they told me gunshots were coming from the 11th floor. They said there was a pool of blood in the elevator shafts when the doors opened."

Anyone in the area is urged to shelter in place.

The shooting comes as cities around the U.S. have been wracked by gun violence and mass shootings in 2023.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.