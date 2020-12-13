Arts & Entertainment

Actress Carol Sutton dies of COVID-19 complications at 76

By Kelly McCleary, CNN

Actress Carol Sutton died Friday at age 76 of COVID-19 complications, New Orleans Mayor LaToya Cantrell said. (Rodin Eckenroth/WireImage/Getty Images via CNN)

NEW ORLEANS -- Actress Carol Sutton died Friday at age 76 of Covid-19 complications, New Orleans Mayor LaToya Cantrell said.

The New Orleans native built an extensive list of credits, including "Steel Magnolias," "Queen Sugar," and "Lovecraft Country," according to her IMDb page.

Cantrell praised Sutton, saying she "was practically the Queen of New Orleans theater, having graced the stages across the city for decades."

"The world may recognize her from her performances in movies and on TV -- whether it's 'Treme' or 'Claws,' or 'Runaway Jury' or 'Queen Sugar' -- but we will always remember her commanding stage presence, her richly portrayed characters, and the warm heart she shared with her fellow cast and crew in productions such as '4000 Miles' and 'A Raisin in the Sun.' May she rest in God's perfect peace," Cantrell said.

The-CNN-Wire ™ & © 2020 Cable News Network, Inc., a WarnerMedia Company. All rights reserved.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
arts & entertainmentlouisianatelevisioncelebrity deathsu.s. & world
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
COVID-19 vaccine doses leave Pfizer's Michigan facility
Building a Better Bay Area: Vaccine Watch
Bay Area hospitals prep for 1st COVID-19 vaccine delivery
SF photographer captures proposal, hopes you can identify couple
2 shot on I-580 at MacArthur Blvd in Oakland, police say
30 retailers, restaurant chains that filed for bankruptcy in 2020
COVID-19 updates: CA reports record number of new cases
Show More
This week on ABC7 Bay Area app
VIDEO: Flamethrower drone destroys wasp nests in China
Santa, Mrs Claus pulled over in 'convertible sleigh'
Ultra rare red wine stolen from SJ wine shop
Tahoe shelter-in-place: CA side closed to tourists
More TOP STORIES News