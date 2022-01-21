Arts & Entertainment

Adele tearfully announces postponement of Las Vegas residency due to COVID among crew and 'delays'

Adele apologized to fans, saying her Las Vegas residency has been rescheduled because the show is "not ready."
By Sandra Gonzalez
Adele postpones Vegas residency due to COVID among crew

LAS VEGAS -- Adele has announced the postponement of her Las Vegas residency, one day before it was set to kick off, saying COVID has rendered it impossible to move forward.

In a tearful video posted to Instagram, an apologetic Adele said her team tried everything to put the show together in time, but said they had been "absolutely destroyed" by delivery delays and COVID.

"I'm so sorry but my show ain't ready," she said. "Half my crew, half my team is down with COVID. They still are, and it's been impossible to finish the show. And I can't give you what I have right now, and I'm gutted."

Adele's series of shows at The Colosseum at Caesars Palace was set to begin Friday, January 21st and go through April 16.

Tickets were made available in December, with record-breaking sales.

"And I'm sorry it's so last minute. We've been awake for over 30 hours now trying to figure it out, and we've run out of time," she said. "And I'm so upset, and I'm really embarrassed and I'm so sorry to everyone who traveled, again."

The Grammy winning singer said dates would be rescheduled.

"It's been impossible. We've been up against so much, and it just ain't ready," she said. "I'm really sorry."

Global superstar and 15-time Grammy winner Adele is opening up in a historic new Vogue interview.





