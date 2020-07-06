Pets & Animals

Meet Perfect Pets Brody, Finnegan, and Killian!

SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) -- Meet Brody, Finnegan, and Killian! Brody is orange and white and he's confident, curious, and very playful. Finnegan is a bit smaller and more shy than his brothers and Killian loves belly rubs! These boys will be ready for adoption in about two weeks, after they're neutered. If you're interested in adopting one or all of these kittens, call Marin Humane at 415-506-6225.

Marin Humane
171 Bel Marin Keys Boulevard, Novato, Calif. 94949
(415) 506-6265
www.marinhumane.org
Facebook
Other Organizations involved with ABC7 News' Perfect Pet:

San Francisco SPCA Mission Adoption Center
201 Alabama Street, San Francisco, Calif. 94103-4213
Phone 415-522-3548
www.sfspca.org
Facebook

Peninsula Humane Society & SPCA
1450 Rollins Road, Burlingame, Calif. 94010
(650)340-7022

www.peninsulahumanesociety.org
Facebook

East Bay SPCA
8323 Baldwin Street, Oakland, Calif. 94621
(510) 569-0702
www.eastbayspca.org
Facebook

Alameda Animal Shelter
1590 Fortmann Way, Alameda, CA 94501
(510) 337-8565
www.alamedaanimalshelter.org
Facebook

Humane Society Silicon Valley
901 Ames Avenue, Milpitas, Calif. 95035
(408) 262-2133
www.hssv.org
Facebook

Green Dog Rescue Project
10342 Old Redwood Hwy
Windsor, Calif. 95492
www.greendogproject.org
Facebook
(707) 433-4377

