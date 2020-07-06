Meet Perfect Pets Brody, Finnegan, and Killian!

SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) -- Meet Brody, Finnegan, and Killian! Brody is orange and white and he's confident, curious, and very playful. Finnegan is a bit smaller and more shy than his brothers and Killian loves belly rubs! These boys will be ready for adoption in about two weeks, after they're neutered. If you're interested in adopting one or all of these kittens, call Marin Humane at 415-506-6225.171 Bel Marin Keys Boulevard, Novato, Calif. 94949(415) 506-6265Other Organizations involved with ABC7 News' Perfect Pet:San Francisco SPCA Mission Adoption Center201 Alabama Street, San Francisco, Calif. 94103-4213Phone 415-522-3548Peninsula Humane Society & SPCA1450 Rollins Road, Burlingame, Calif. 94010(650)340-7022East Bay SPCA8323 Baldwin Street, Oakland, Calif. 94621(510) 569-0702Alameda Animal Shelter1590 Fortmann Way, Alameda, CA 94501(510) 337-8565Humane Society Silicon Valley901 Ames Avenue, Milpitas, Calif. 95035(408) 262-2133Green Dog Rescue Project10342 Old Redwood HwyWindsor, Calif. 95492(707) 433-4377