SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) -- Meet Brody, Finnegan, and Killian! Brody is orange and white and he's confident, curious, and very playful. Finnegan is a bit smaller and more shy than his brothers and Killian loves belly rubs! These boys will be ready for adoption in about two weeks, after they're neutered. If you're interested in adopting one or all of these kittens, call Marin Humane at 415-506-6225.
Marin Humane
171 Bel Marin Keys Boulevard, Novato, Calif. 94949
(415) 506-6265
www.marinhumane.org
Facebook
Other Organizations involved with ABC7 News' Perfect Pet:
San Francisco SPCA Mission Adoption Center
201 Alabama Street, San Francisco, Calif. 94103-4213
Phone 415-522-3548
www.sfspca.org
Facebook
Peninsula Humane Society & SPCA
1450 Rollins Road, Burlingame, Calif. 94010
(650)340-7022
www.peninsulahumanesociety.org
Facebook
East Bay SPCA
8323 Baldwin Street, Oakland, Calif. 94621
(510) 569-0702
www.eastbayspca.org
Facebook
Alameda Animal Shelter
1590 Fortmann Way, Alameda, CA 94501
(510) 337-8565
www.alamedaanimalshelter.org
Facebook
Humane Society Silicon Valley
901 Ames Avenue, Milpitas, Calif. 95035
(408) 262-2133
www.hssv.org
Facebook
Green Dog Rescue Project
10342 Old Redwood Hwy
Windsor, Calif. 95492
www.greendogproject.org
Facebook
(707) 433-4377
Meet Perfect Pets Brody, Finnegan, and Killian!
More Videos
TOP STORIES
Show More
More TOP STORIES News