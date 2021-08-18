How Twitter, Facebook are handling the Taliban takeover of Afghanistan on social media

EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="https://abc7news.com/video/embed/?pid=5691856" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> An Afghanistan war veteran who was shot in the head by Taliban and survived, shares his take on what's happening there now.

In the days since Afghanistan fell to the Taliban, social media companies are trying to figure out how to navigate the situation.Social media is how many get their news, and different outlets been documenting the chaos happening in Afghanistan all week.SJSU Journalism Lecturer and Department of Justice Studies Journalism Coordinator, Halima Kazem-Stojanovic, came to the United States from Kabul as a child and has been following along with friends there on social media.But when trying to refute some of the misinformation on Twitter from pro-Taliban groups, she was met with harsh criticism."It was just a flurry of responses from people name calling and saying 'I don't what's happening on the ground, who are your sources?'" Kazem-Stojanovic said. "Just bullying and attacking on social media and a lot of them I call Taliban Trolls."Kazem-Stojanovic says she is concerned about the Taliban or their followers censoring information and painting the situation in a more sympathetic light.She thinks social media giants need to have a response."It's hard to figure out how to deal with this," Kazem-Stojanovic said. "These are accounts from abroad, different languages and how do you vet them? Definitely there needs to be some responsibility."In a statement sent to ABC7, Facebook said:Meanwhile, Twitter told us in a statement of their own:Experts say it will be no easy task for these social media giants to figure out how to handle the situation."The companies have a legal right to curate their sites, but we urge that when they make those decisions, they do so within the human rights framing that is respectful for the for the broader free speech principles that are at play," Electronic Frontier Foundation Civil Liberties Director David Greene said."Here is something where the government could help out an awful lot by simply having a consistent designation for organizations like the Taliban that these groups can point to so that they aren't crucified after the fact for trying to make their own determinations," Enderle Group Principal Analyst Rob Enderle said.