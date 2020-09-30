Former Bay Area resident and 1st man cured of HIV infection dead at 54

Timothy Ray Brown, from Seattle, became the first adult with HIV to be cured.
In 2006, he was diagnosed with leukemia.
He received a bone marrow transplant from a donor with a rare, natural resistance to the virus.
For years, it was thought the transplant cured both the leukemia and his HIV infection.
But, Brown recently told the Associated Press, his leukemia returned last year and had spread widely.
Brown was 54.