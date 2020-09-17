Coronavirus

Politics of COVID-19 echo past struggles not seen since AIDS crisis

A UCSF researcher who spent much of his early career fighting HIV explains why he believes our current debates are part of a broader political issue.
By and Tim Didion
SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) -- Not since the AIDS crisis, has a disease been so political. And much of the reaction to COVID-19 has clearly split along America's fault lines.

From debates over re-starting schools, to re-opening businesses, to perhaps the most visible symbol of all, whether to even wear a mask at public events.

RELATED: Map shows udated number of COVID-19 cases, deaths in San Francisco Bay Area

"I think the yelling and the calling people stupid on both sides by the way, I think it is absolutely not doing us any good," says UCSF researcher Monica Gandhi, M.D.

Dr. Gandhi recently led a groundbreaking study on the benefits of masking and worries about the effects of mistrust and cynicism in our national dialogue - And there's growing evidence for concern.

In a recent Kaiser Family Foundation poll, more than half of people said they wouldn't be inclined to get a coronavirus vaccine shot if it became available before the election, with a majority of those fearing it could be rushed into use for political reasons.

VIDEO: Trump again contradicts health experts, calls CDC Director 'confused'
EMBED More News Videos

President Donald Trump is openly contradicting the government's top health experts, predicting a safe and effective vaccine against the coronavirus could be ready as early as next month.



Stanford infectious disease expert Yvonne Maldonado, M.D., says trust is critical to any effective vaccine program.

"Safety is the most important thing. If we don't produce a safe vaccine, we will lose the confidence of the public," argues Dr. Maldonado.

New studies suggest the percentage of Americans with health insurance has dropped since the beginning of the pandemic, potentially setting the stage for even more divisive debates down the road over the availability of new COVID-19 drugs and vaccines.

RELATED: Here's why COVID-19 pandemic could help lower our health care costs

UCSF researcher, Eric Goosby, M.D., spent much of his early career fighting HIV, and believes our current debates are part of a broader political issue.

"It speaks to the need for health care reform in a big way. That's another discussion, but boy did COVID show us, we have not got this covered," says Dr. Goosby.

And this week, the political divide stretched internationally, when a consortium of developing countries asked for a limit on patent protections for coronavirus vaccines, saying they will be unable to pay the anticipated prices of commercially produced vaccines.

If you have a question or comment about the coronavirus pandemic, submit yours via the form below or here.
Get the latest news, information and videos about the novel coronavirus pandemic here RELATED STORIES & VIDEOS:
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
politicsstanford universityucsfsan franciscovaccinescoronaviruswashington politicscoronavirus pandemicaidscovid 19 pandemiccovid 19
Copyright © 2020 KGO-TV. All Rights Reserved.
CORONAVIRUS
Gov. Newsom signs bills to protect CA workers amid pandemic
Bay Area cancellations, closures related to COVID-19
Wild statistics show COVID-19's impact on Bay Area
Why COVID-19 pandemic could help lower health care bills
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
COVID-19 Diaries: From Fever to Recovery
LIVE: Track Bay Area air quality levels
Can eyeglasses really protect against COVID-19?
Fog, not smoke, returns to the Bay Area -- for now
Woman hurt after SMART train hits car in San Rafael, police say
ABC7, Red Cross team up for Day of Giving for Western Wildfires
TX firefighter reunites with daughter after battling CA wildfires: VIDEO
Show More
Yosemite National Park to close due to hazardous air quality
Why COVID-19 pandemic could help lower health care bills
Gov. Newsom signs bills to protect CA workers amid pandemic
2020 Emmy predictions when predicting the future is folly
Carnival Cruise cancels trips into Spring 2021
More TOP STORIES News