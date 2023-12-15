Over 300,000 Power XL air fryer units recalled for potential 'burn hazard'

Air fryer brand recalls over 300,000 units for potential burn hazard after three reports of injuries.

Hundreds of thousands of air fryers are being recalled due to a potential burn risk, according to the U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission (CPSC).

Empower Brands recalled roughly 319,000 of their Power XL Dual Basket Air Fryers this week due to a potential burn hazard in two models, according to the CPSC and PowerXL's website.

The recall was initiated on Dec. 14 due to a faulty component in two models of the air fryer's basket apparatus, the CPSC said, noting that the company received 41 reports of instances of the product breaking, including three reports of burns.

"The plastic U-Channel connector used to optionally combine the two food baskets inside of the air fryers can break during use, posing a burn hazard," reads the CPSC recall notice.

The recall affects the PowerXL DUAF-10 and DUAF-005 Vortex Dual-Basket Air Fryer models.

"The egg-shaped air fryers have two baskets that can be used separately or optionally combined into one large single basket," reads the CPSC notice. The products were sold in black and cinnamon colors.

The notice advises consumers to cease use of the products immediately and contact the manufacturer for a full refund.

The air fryer was sold nationwide and online at major retailers including Target, Walmart and Kohls from August 2021 through October 2023 for between $60 and $190, according to the recall notice.

For more information, consumers can call Empower Brands toll-free at 866-704-9370 from 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. CT Monday through Friday CT, or go online at www.prodprotect.com/recall/duaf, or https://powerxlproducts.com and click on "Important Safety Recall Notice."

"At Target, we're committed to providing high-quality and safe products for our guests. Following a national recall initiated by Empower Brands, Target is removing all PowerXL DUAF-10 and DUAF-005 Vortex Dual-Basket Air Fryers from our stores and online," read a statement from a Target spokesperson shared with ABC News

ABC News has reached out to Walmart, Kohls, and Empower Brands for comment and did not receive a response by time of publication.