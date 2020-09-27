Smoky, hazy skies return to Bay Area due to new wildfire burning in Napa County

EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="https://abc7news.com/video/embed/?pid=6415718" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> All across the San Francisco Bay Area, residents woke up to dark, orange skies. Here's a look at some of the most dramatic images.

SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) -- Hazy and smoky skies returned to the Bay Area Sunday due to the Glass Fire that sparked overnight in Napa County.ABC7's Lisa Argen says smoke from that wildfire is moving to the southeast.Strong northeasterly winds are pushing smoke towards the town of St. Helena and across Highway 29 and 12 in the direction of the towns of Penngrove & Forest Knolls.The smoke then is being steered offshore by Inverness. Air quality is deteriorating in the North Bay while smoke from the August Complex Fire is also being transported South.The East Bay and South Bay will also see haze Sunday as a Spare The Air Alert has been issued for moderate air quality.Gusty offshore winds will continue mainly above 1,000 feet through Monday evening.A Red Flag Warning for the hills and valleys of the North and East Bay continues through 9 p.m. Monday.A Heat Advisory has been issued for the rest of the Bay Area excluding the San Francisco peninsula and county through 7 p.m. Monday.