Glass Fire: Mandatory evacuations ordered for parts of St. Helena due to wildfire

FIRE IN Napa County: Mandatory Evacuation on Silverado Trail, Lark Mead Lane to Deer Park Road. Also from Deer Park Road to Devils Elbow. pic.twitter.com/vvHvSCZyVg — Napa County Sheriff's Office (@NapaSheriff) September 27, 2020

ST. HELENA, Calif. (KGO) -- A mandatory evacuation order has been issued for some residents in the St. Helena area due to a wildfire.CAL FIRE says the fire is 50 acres and has a "dangerous rate of spread."Police say a mandatory evacuation order is in effect for the east side of Silverado Trail from Larkmead Lane to Deer Park Road. This includes both sides of Deer Park Road up to Crestmont Drive including Sanitarium Road.Parts of Angwin are also under an evacuation order as of 7 a.m., according to county emergency officials. This evacuation order includes College Avenue at Howell Mountain Road to White Cottage Road, Freisen Drive, all roads west of College Avenue and Freisen Drive and all of Lommel Road.According to police, an evacuation center is being set up in the City of Napa.Pam McGivern, a St. Helena resident, told ABC7 News the fire is just a few miles away from her home and says it's "frightening." She says she was alerted by her neighbor about the fire and plans to evacuate soon.McGivern says she's heard several propane tank explosions and multiple homes in the area are actively burning.At this time, CAL FIRE says the cause of the fire is unknown.On Thursday, PG&E announced that it would be shutting off power to parts of Northern California as high winds are expected to create high fire danger, all while in the midst of a heat wave.Several hundred customers in the St. Helena and Calistoga area are without power Sunday morning. However, it is unclear if the outage is due to Public Safety Power Shutoff or the wildfire.According to PG&E's website, crews are investigating the cause and power is expected to be restored around 9:45 a.m.