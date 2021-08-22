Air quality advisory issued for today in Bay Area due to California wildfire smoke

Smoke from Californian wildfires is expected to continue to impact the Bay Area on Tuesday. Lofted smoke is expected to cause hazy and smoky skies, but pollution levels are not expected to exceed federal health standards and no Spare the Air Alert is in effect.
LIVE: Track Bay Area air quality levels
Air quality is expected to be in the good-to-moderate range on the air quality index. The air district will be closely monitoring air quality throughout the region for smoke impacts from the fires.
Officials say it's important to avoid exposure to smoke. If possible, stay inside with windows and doors closed until smoke levels subside, if temperatures allow. They also recommend that those impacted by smoke set their air conditioning units and car vent systems to re-circulate to prevent outside air from moving inside.
RELATED: 'It is worrisome': 1st COVID, now wildfire smoke plagues return to school for Bay Area students
Smoke can irritate the eyes and airways, causing coughing, a scratchy throat and irritated sinuses. Elevated particulate matter in the air can trigger wheezing in those who suffer from asthma, emphysema or COPD. Elderly people, children and individuals with respiratory illnesses are particularly susceptible to elevated air pollution levels and should take extra precautions to avoid exposure.
More information on air quality readings can be found at baaqmd.gov/highs.
VIDEO: How bad will CA's fire season be? Here's what we know, what we don't
RELATED STORIES & VIDEOS:
- Map shows riskiest areas in California for damaging wildfires
- How bad will CA's fire season be? Here's what we know, what we don't
- How to prepare for a wildfire evacuation
- How to prepare your pets in case of disaster
- How to make a pet carrier in case of emergency
- Most destructive California wildfires in history
- The deadliest wildfires in California history
- Live: Track Bay Area air quality levels
- How are wildfires started? A look at the causes of some of the worst in California history
- The difference between containing and controlling a wildfire
- What's in wildfire smoke? How it can impact your health
- What are the diablo winds and how can they influence Northern California wildfires?
- What you need to know about Santa Ana winds and California wildfires
- Safety tips to remember when returning home after wildfire
- How to pick a mask for protection during a wildfire
- Red flag warning: What to do during dangerous fire conditions
- Everything to know about red flame retardant dropped during wildfires
- What happens to animals during wildfires?
- How to drive safely during a power outage
- How wildfires create a serious threat for flooding and mudflows
- These aircraft are on the front lines of the fight against California wildfires