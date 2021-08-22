air quality

Air quality advisory issued for today in Bay Area due to California wildfire smoke

The smoke is expected to stay aloft and bring hazy skies, but air quality at ground level will be in the good to moderate range.
Wildfire smoke: How it can impact your health

SAN FRANCISCO -- The Bay Area Air Quality Management District is extending an air quality advisory for wildfire smoke through Tuesday.

Smoke from Californian wildfires is expected to continue to impact the Bay Area on Tuesday. Lofted smoke is expected to cause hazy and smoky skies, but pollution levels are not expected to exceed federal health standards and no Spare the Air Alert is in effect.


LIVE: Track Bay Area air quality levels

Air quality is expected to be in the good-to-moderate range on the air quality index. The air district will be closely monitoring air quality throughout the region for smoke impacts from the fires.

Officials say it's important to avoid exposure to smoke. If possible, stay inside with windows and doors closed until smoke levels subside, if temperatures allow. They also recommend that those impacted by smoke set their air conditioning units and car vent systems to re-circulate to prevent outside air from moving inside.

RELATED: 'It is worrisome': 1st COVID, now wildfire smoke plagues return to school for Bay Area students

Smoke can irritate the eyes and airways, causing coughing, a scratchy throat and irritated sinuses. Elevated particulate matter in the air can trigger wheezing in those who suffer from asthma, emphysema or COPD. Elderly people, children and individuals with respiratory illnesses are particularly susceptible to elevated air pollution levels and should take extra precautions to avoid exposure.

More information on air quality readings can be found at baaqmd.gov/highs.

VIDEO: How bad will CA's fire season be? Here's what we know, what we don't
Fire season starts earlier and earlier every year. Here's what we're in for in 2021.



