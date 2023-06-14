Alameda County sheriff's medical coordinator convicted of sexual battery on recruits

ALAMEDA COUNTY, Calif. (KGO) -- An Alameda County sheriff's employee received his sentence for sexually abusing recruits at the department's Regional Training Center in Dublin. One of his victims confronted 67-year-old Robert Trapp of Walnut Creek during the hearing in Alameda County Superior Court Tuesday morning. "Jane Doe" said the abuse she suffered by Trapp made her doubt her own judgment and question the trust she gave to those in charge. She did tell the judge she's been able to move on with her career and become a sheriff's deputy.

Trapp was the first aid/medical coordinator at the training center, and he was convicted of PC 243.4 (c) "Sexual Battery False Professional Purpose." Court documents show he performed inappropriate medical examinations in the shack at the center's front gate and in his secluded office. He told three recruits "they had to be medically cleared in order to graduate from the academy." Trapp instructed them to remove their clothes and perform breathing exercises, while he inappropriately touched them with his "ungloved bare hand".

Trapp also sexually abused an ACSO Sheriff's technician who was not feeling well at work and an RTC cadet, a civilian employee not yet in academy training. Trapp admitted to investigators that no one tasked him with doing these examinations; "he simply took it upon himself to offer this service due to his experience and training as a firefighter."

Under the negotiated settlement, Trapp received five years probation. He agreed to 12 therapy sessions over 12 months. Judge Scott Patton explained in court that Trapp received no time in jail or prison because he has no criminal history.

The I-Team's Dan Noyes has asked Alameda County Sheriff Yesenia Sanchez for comment. We will update this story if/when we receive a response.

