EXCLUSIVE: Alameda police chief announces retirement amid criticism over police handling of Black man 'dancing in the street,' sources say

The announcement comes after recent criticism of Chief Rolleri's response to a viral video posted on Facebook in May. In the clip, five Alameda police officers were seen handcuffing and pinning a Black man down following reports he was "dancing in the street."
Body camera footage shows the moments when officers walk up to Mali Watkins.
Officer: "You're dancing in the street."
Mali: "So what? I'm dancing in the street."
Officer: "Yes. Hold on a minute. You're not free to go."
The 44-year-old martial artist was later heard saying, "I do this every day... please let me go. I was just dancing."
Neighbors who witnessed the arrest pleaded for police to release him.
"Hey... he's from around here, he exercises every day, we know his routine, he didn't do anything wrong," said neighbor Robert Davidson.
In an exclusive interview, I-Team reporter Stephanie Sierra spoke with Chief Paul Rolleri after the incident became public.
"I'm unaware of a specific section in any penal code or any California code that bans dancing in the street," Chief Rolleri said, when asked if dancing in the street is a crime. "Being a pedestrian in the street is an infraction, there's nothing about dancing."
Yet, Watkins was pinned to the ground and handcuffed by at least five Alameda police officers for close to an hour. The initial call alluded Watkins may be intoxicated or suffered from mental illness.
"I'm concerned," said Chief Rolleri. "I think that the incident that happened in Alameda has become a big part of the national conversation about racism and policing in America."
During that interview, the chief told ABC7 the department will no longer respond to mental health calls.
"Effective tomorrow morning, the Alameda Police Department is completely restructuring the way that we deploy our resources and provide services in the city of Alameda," he said. "For example the call on Mr. Watkins, we will no longer be responding to calls like that."
Rolleri added the department should only respond to calls about criminal behavior.
The announcement drew further criticism from city leaders who criticized why the changes were not discussed with department heads or council.
The chief began his career in 1989 as an Investigator with the State Alcoholic Beverage Control. In 1992, Rolleri joined the Alameda Police Department. He was promoted to sergeant in 2002, lieutenant in 2009 and captain in 2011. He was later appointed chief of police in 2013, according to the department's website.
