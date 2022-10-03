Man arrested after slashing tires of over 100 vehicles in Alameda neighborhood, authorities say

ALAMEDA, Calif. -- A 25-year-old Alameda man was arrested on suspicion of damaging over 100 vehicles Friday night in his hometown, police said Saturday.

The suspect's name was not available from police Saturday night. But he allegedly caused the damage by puncturing tires, and among other things, scratching the paint of the vehicles, according to police.

Officers were sent Friday night to the 1600 block of Webster Street regarding the vandalism. Surveillance video helped officers identify the suspect, according to police.

Anyone whose vehicle was damaged between 8:30 p.m. and 11 p.m. can email Officer Green at jgreen@alamedaca.gov.

