alex trebek

'Jeopardy!' shares Alex Trebek's pre-recorded Thanksgiving message

LOS ANGELES -- "Jeopardy!" released a pre-recorded Thanksgiving message from Alex Trebek following his death from cancer.

Trebek, the beloved host of "Jeopardy!," was 80 years old.

The recording happened prior to Trebek losing his battle with stage 4 pancreatic cancer.

Jeopardy! tweeted the video Thursday.


"Happy Thanksgiving, ladies and gentlemen," Trebek said. "You know, in spite of what America and the rest of the world is experiencing right now, there are many reasons to be thankful. There are more and more people extending helpful hands to do a kindness to their neighbors, and that's a good thing. Keep the faith, we're going to get through all of this, and we will be a better society because of it."

On November 19, "Jeopardy!" honored World Pancreatic Cancer Day with a special posthumous message from host Alex Trebek.

Trebek was open about his stage 4 pancreatic cancer diagnosis, issuing several public service announcements and even offering words of encouragement to the late Rep. John Lewis, who faced a similar diagnosis.
