Society

SF school board strips Alison Collins from VP title over offensive anti-Asian tweets

SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) -- The San Francisco school board has stripped Alison Collins of her role as vice president.

It's in response to past racist tweets against Asian Americans.

RELATED: SFUSD Board Vice President Alison Collins apologizes for offensive tweets aimed at Asian Americans

The board members who authored the measure say Collins has failed to accept responsibility for her words, and should resign.

The five to two vote does not mean that she is off the board.

she would still have to resign.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
societysan franciscoschool boardracismasian americantwitter
Copyright © 2021 KGO-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Hot mic catches pilot's explicit-filled rant against Bay Area
CA to open vaccinations to everyone 16 and older
Bay Area officials stress patience as vaccine eligibility opens up
These 10 Bay Area ZIP codes are prioritized for the vaccine
CA COVID-19 vaccine tracker: See your status here
Disneyland begins planning effort to expand offerings in current footprint
Here's what commuting will be like when SF workers return
Show More
Biden pledges 200M COVID-19 vaccine doses in 1st 100 days
At least 5 deaths reported in Alabama after tornado touches down
USC agrees to $852 million payout in sex abuse lawsuit
We asked 3 doctors if they'd do orange tier activities
These CA counties are way ahead in vaccinations
More TOP STORIES News