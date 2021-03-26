SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) -- The San Francisco school board has stripped Alison Collins of her role as vice president.
It's in response to past racist tweets against Asian Americans.
RELATED: SFUSD Board Vice President Alison Collins apologizes for offensive tweets aimed at Asian Americans
The board members who authored the measure say Collins has failed to accept responsibility for her words, and should resign.
The five to two vote does not mean that she is off the board.
she would still have to resign.
SF school board strips Alison Collins from VP title over offensive anti-Asian tweets
