Coronavirus

All In Challenge: Meek Mill donates Rolls-Royce, Justin Bieber offers serenade for coronavirus relief

Celebrities and athletes are going "all-in" to aid in the fight against the coronavirus pandemic.

As a part of the "All In Challenge" sweeping the internet, stars are giving away their possessions or providing once-in-a-lifetime experiences in exchange for donations.

The challenge, kicked off by Fanatics founder Michael Rubin on Tuesday, has a range of celebrity participants, including Leonardo DiCaprio, Robert De Niro, Ryan Seacrest, Magic Johnson and many others.

All proceeds will support food charities Meals on Wheels, No Kid Hungry and America's Food Fund. As of Wednesday, the "All In Challenge" has raised over $2,700,000.

Rapper Meek Mill, for example, said he donated his 2018 Rolls-Royce for COVID-19 relief efforts.



"[Donated] my dream car that motivated me to chase success!!" he posted on Instagram.

Justin Bieber is hosting a sweepstake with fans: Anyone who donates will get the chance to have Beiber fly to their home town for a personal serenading.



Comedian Kevin Hart is also auctioning a speaking role in one of his movies.

"You will be the next Denzel or the next Kerry Washington or whoever your favorite actor or actress is," Hart said in his video.

The winner will get the "A-lister movie star experience" including your own trailer, assistant, car service, wardrobe and a stay in a five-star hotel.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
arts & entertainmentcelebritycoronavirusu.s. & worldfundraiser
Copyright © 2020 KGO-TV. All Rights Reserved.
CORONAVIRUS
The NHL's coronavirus pause: What the playoff format means for all 31 teams, updates on testing, more
NY deaths drop below 100 for 2nd time in past week
'Tequila fairy' lifts spirits of workers who lost jobs due to COVID-19
Boy Scout plays Taps nightly outside veterans' home
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
AccuWeather forecast: Day 2, even hotter
Life after COVID-19: Here's what restaurants, gyms will look like
COVID-19 restrictions limit relief from excessive heat in the South Bay
Confrontation over unleashed dog in Central Park goes viral
Custodial supervisor in Palo Alto faces job cut amid pandemic
These 11 CA counties aren't allowed to join Phase 2.5 of reopening
Watch coronavirus updates live: Daily briefings from Gov. Newsom, Bay Area counties
Show More
New rules released for churches to resume in-person worship
Bay Area front-line workers receive high-flying salute
Newsom says counties can begin reopening in-store retail shopping
'Hero' UPS driver stops to fix American flag
COVID-19 vaccines and Remdesivir: Update on latest developments
More TOP STORIES News