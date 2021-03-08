Ghost Ship master tenant Derick Almena to be sentenced in deadly Oakland warehouse fire

SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) -- Ghost Ship master tenant Derick Almena is in court for his sentencing hearing today.Almena pleaded guilty in January to 36 counts of involuntary manslaughter, following a deadly fire at the Ghost Ship warehouse in December 2016.The warehouse had been turned into makeshift living quarters for local artists in Oakland. There were no sprinklers, smoke alarms, or exit signs.Almena faces a possible 12 year sentence. However, the sentence may be shortened to less than two years because of good behavior and time already served.