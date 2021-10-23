Ghost Town Brewing creates beer, donates proceeds to Walk to End Alzheimer's

Join @MikeNiccoABC7 at the Walk to End Alzheimer's - East Bay (@alznorcalnornev ) this Saturday, Oct. 23. You can either walk from home in your neighborhood or at the Bishop Ranch in San Ramon. Registration starts at 8 a.m. ABC7 is a proud media sponsor. https://t.co/sYS1QgMb8Q pic.twitter.com/mPgSfaePf1