Ghost Town Brewing creates beer, donates proceeds to Walk to End Alzheimer's

By
SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) -- One in three seniors dies with Alzheimer's or another Dementia.

My family, like so many of yours, has been deeply impacted by it. If it seems like it's more common--that's because it is.

It kills more than breast cancer and prostate cancer combined.

What can we do? We can raise money. And we can drink beer. (It will make more sense in the video player above).

ABC7's Reggie Aqui spoke with Ryan Nosek, Ghost Town Brewing co-founder, and Brittany Enos-Harrit, senior special events manager of the Alzheimer's Association for more on this great cause.

Watch the full interview above.

RELATED: 2 Bay Area caregivers for Alzheimer's patients reveal struggle during pandemic -- COVID-19 Diaries
Bay Area caregivers for Alzheimer's patients share the negative impact of the COVID-19 pandemic it has had on their family.



You can sign up and donate (if you wish) to the Walk to End Alzheimer's here.

ABC7 Meteorologist Mike Nicco will emcee the East Bay walk at Bishop Ranch in San Ramon on Saturday, October 23.

  • Registration starts at 8 a.m. (but you can register online using the link above)

  • Ceremony at 9 a.m.

  • Walk at 9:30 a.m.


    • He will also emcee the San Francisco Walk at Pier 27, where he will be joined by me and our team, the "ABC7 Memory Makers."

    ABC7 is a proud sponsor of the Walk to End Alzheimer's.



