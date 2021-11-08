2021 AMAs performers: BTS to take stage with Megan Thee Stallion for 'Butter' performance

Diplo, Måneskin, Mickey Guyton, Tyler, The Creator, Walker Hayes and Zoe Wees are joining the performer lineup as of Tuesday.
Previously announced performers include BTS and Megan Thee Stallion, Bad Bunny, Olivia Rodrigo, Carrie Underwood, Jason Aldean, Kane Brown, New Edition and New Kids on the Block, Bad Bunny, Tainy and Julieta Venegas.
This year's fan-voted show, hosted by rapper Cardi B, will take place live from the Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles on Sunday, Nov. 21, at 8 p.m. ET/PT.
Here's what we know about the performances:
- Six-time AMA winners BTS will take the stage with AMA winner Megan Thee Stallion for the much-anticipated performance of their hit single "Butter." The South Korean boy band is a contender for the top Artist of the Year award, and the Houston-native rapper was nominated in three categories this year.
- 2021's most-nominated artist, singer/songwriter Olivia Rodrigo, makes her AMA debut with a can't-miss performance. She's nominated in seven categories, including Artist of the Year.
- Carrie Underwood and Jason Aldean will perform their duet "If I Didn't Love You."
- Kane Brown will perform "One Mississippi" from Tennessee State University.
- New Edition and New Kids on the Block will perform together for the first time.
- Bad Bunny, Tainy and Julieta Venegas will deliver the world premiere performance of "Lo Siento BB:/"
- Diplo will act as the show's musical curator, playing his songs throughout the telecast
- Måneskin will make their U.S. award show debut with a performance of "Beggin'"
- Mickey Guyton will perform "All American"
- Details about Tyler, The Creator's performance were not immediately available
- Walker Hayes will perform "Fancy Like"
- Zoe Wees will perform "Girls Like Us"
FULL LIST: 2021 American Music Awards nominees
Cardi B, a five-time American Music Award winner and 2018 performer, said she's excited to make her hosting debut in an announcement last week.
"I'm ready to bring my personality to the AMAs stage! Thank you to [executive producer] Jesse Collins, ABC and MRC for making this happen," she said in a news release.
Olivia Rodrigo, in the first year she's eligible, is the leading nominee with seven nominations, including Artist of the Year and New Artist of the Year. Five-time winner The Weeknd has six nominations, going up against Rodrigo in the Artist of the Year category along with BTS, Ariana Grande, Drake and Taylor Swift. Bad Bunny, R&B newcomer Giveon and Doja Cat each have five nominations.
The AMAs added new categories this year, including favorite trending song, favorite gospel artist and favorite Latin duo or group. Click here to see a full list of 2021 American Music Awards nominees.
Voting is now open through Nov. 16. The American Music Awards winners are determined entirely by fans -- just search "AMAs" on TikTok or click here to cast your vote. Nominees were derived from fan interactions like streaming, album sales, song sales and radio airplay between Sept. 25, 2020, and Sept. 23, 2021.
Don't miss the 2021 American Music Awards on Sunday, Nov. 21, at 8 p.m. ET/PT | 7 p.m. CT on ABC. Stream the show the next day on Hulu.
The Associated Press contributed to this report.