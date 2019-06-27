MORGAN HILL, Calif. (KGO) -- A GoFundMe page has been started for the families of Xavier Souto and Brian Light, the two employees killed at the Ford Store in Morgan Hill.
An executive from the dealership, Ashley Valletta, started the page.
On the page, Valletta said, "Xavier was a loved father, husband and son. Xavier was the main provider for his family. Brian Light was a loved father of two boys and mentor to Xavier. Brian has worked in the car business for over 30 years and brought a smile to anyone's face that he would meet."
Souto also leaves behind two boys. He was 38-years-old.
Valletta described Light's actions during the shooting as heroic, something Morgan Hill police confirm. "I know that the actions of Mr. Light allowed the customers and employees of that business, time to get out. That, we clearly see on the video surveillance. Without that, he would have been right on top of a lot of people," said Morgan Hill Police Sgt. Bill Norman.
RELATED: Police call workplace shooting in Morgan Hill 'spontaneous'
On the GoFundMe page, donors wrote about how heartbroken they are for the families and that Xavier was one of the nicest guys you could meet. They described both men as hardworking employees. The page raised almost $5,000 in less than an hour.
There's also been an outpouring of support on social media for Souto. We messaged with his fiancee on Facebook, who asked for privacy during this difficult time. At the Portuguese Band of San Jose building, where Xavier was a cherished member, their community flag was at half staff.
Morgan Hill community shows love and support for shooting victims
More Videos
TOP STORIES
Show More
More TOP STORIES News