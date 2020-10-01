Business

American Airlines flight attendant delivers heartfelt message to crew, passengers after furlough announcement

MIAMI -- An American Airlines flight attendant delivered an emotional message to passengers and crew after the company announced 19,000 furloughs as federal coronavirus stimulus funds run dry.

The attendant, who has not been identified, said she had a "long and beautiful career" over the intercom on a flight headed from Miami to LaGuardia Airport in New York City.

"To our passengers, it has been an honor and a privilege to have served you ... On behalf of American Airlines, we would like to thank you from the bottom of our hearts for choosing us. Without you, we wouldn't be here," the flight attendant said.

She also told her fellow crew members to keep their heads held high "because we have always been resilient in times of change."

"So it's farewell for now, but you are in good hands," she ended, before the cabin erupted in applause.

SEE ALSO: American Airlines, United Airlines to furlough thousands as CARES Act expires
EMBED More News Videos

Tens of thousands of airline workers will be furloughed as the CARES Act Payroll Support Program expires.



American Airlines CEO Doug Parker said that if Washington comes up with a deal with $25 billion for airlines "over the next few days," the company will reverse 19,000 furloughs that began Thursday and recall the workers.

U.S. air travel remains down nearly 70% from a year ago. Signs of a modest recovery faded this summer when COVID-19 cases spiked in many states. Traditionally lucrative business and international travel are even weaker than domestic leisure flying.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
businessfurloughsair travelamerican airlinescoronavirusstimulus fundsairlineu.s. & worldlayoff
Copyright © 2020 KGO-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Gov. Newsom tours Glass Fire damage in Napa Co.
LIVE: Track Bay Area air quality levels
Glass Fire updates: Newsom tours Napa Co. damage
Bay Area faces 'worst day' of weather with smoke, heat, wind
SF mayor to give update on city's plans for upcoming election
AccuWeather forecast: Dangerous heat and air quality today
Reopening SF: Here's what to consider before dining inside
Show More
LIST: Wildfires prompt evacuation orders, warnings in North Bay
Track wildfires across CA with this interactive map
Hotter, drier Bay Area weather could set stage for more wildfires
Newsom vetoes CA bill requiring ethnic studies
Facebook linked these 3 social media apps for messaging
More TOP STORIES News